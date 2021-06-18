Note On AEW & ROH Stars Appearing With David Arquette On Celebrity Family Feud

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that David Arquette will take part in the new season of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC, and he’ll be bringing some of his wrestling friends with him as part of his “family” on the show.

According to Johnson, Jungle Boy, Peter Avalon, RJ City, and ROH Champion Dalton Castle joined Arquette for the Celebrity Family Feud taping.

The newest season of the show just kicked off, and the episode will air at some point during the summer.

Jungle Boy, who won the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing, will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on the special Saturday edition of Dynamite on June 26.