Note On This Week’s AEW Taping Schedule For Dynamite & More

Fightful Select has the details on this week’s taping schedule for AEW, which comes on the heels of the company announcing on Monday that it would return to live touring starting with a July 7 Dynamite taping in Miami.

As for this week’s schedule, Fightful reports that AEW will tape AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight ahead of a live episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. More Dark and Elevation tapings will take place after Dynamite.

AEW will then reportedly return for more sets of tapings on Thursday, which will feature additional Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings prior to the Dynamite taping. Fightful notes that talent has been informed that they could tape the Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings after Dynamite if necessary.

This week’s live edition of Dynamite will feature Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Yuji Nagata, Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against Miro, and much more.