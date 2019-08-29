Note On AEW Women’s Title Match For AEW on TNT Debut

So far AEW has only announced that the winner of the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out will be part of the match the crown the first AEW Women’s Champion. That match will happen on the first episode of AEW on TNT on October 2. So far, the participants include Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Allie, Brandi Rhodes, Teal Piper, Ivelisse, Jazz, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs and Awesome Kong, with eleven others that have yet to be announced.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of the Casino Battle Royale will actually face the winner of Riho vs. Hikaru Shida in that match. Riho vs. Shida was also booked for All Out, and will be part of the main card. The Battle Royale will be on the Buy-in pre-show.