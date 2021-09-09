Note on AEW Wrestlers Booked for The Big Event Now Set for Same Date as Full Gear

– As previously reported, AEW is moving dates for the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event from November 6 to November 13. However, there’s an issue of double-booking as some AEW stars, including Kenny Omega and Malakai, were already scheduled to appear at The Big Event convention in New York, which is scheduled for the same date. PWInsider has an update on how the matter is being handled.

Per the report, AEW is aware of the situation of the wrestlers now being double-booked after Full Gear had to switch dates. The promotion is said to be making arrangements with the convention on how to work the issue out, so it is still being worked on at the moment.