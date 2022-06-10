Note on AEW’s Approach To MJF Situation After Double or Nothing

As previously reported, AEW has been distancing itself from MJF following his promo on Dynamite in which he ripped into the company and Tony Khan. He’s been removed from the AEW Shop, all ads, the website and more. AEW has also not mentioned MJF since that promo.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, any information about whether or not MJF actually signed a contract extension, as well as future plans for him, is being kept quiet. All that is known right now is that he is still under contract until at least January 1, 2024.

AEW is looking at this is a long-term plan rather than thinking about short-term success, as if they put the interview on Youtube it would like do strong numbers, plus MJF merchandise would likely sell well at the moment. AEW wants people to think he’s gone, which is why neither the company nor announcers have mentioned him.

Dave Meltzer said that it was “very clear” that MJF and his people wanted the information about his flight to leak prior to Double or Nothing, but it’s unknown if AEW also wanted that. However, it would seem they were working together based on available information.