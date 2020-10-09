Note on AEW’s Plan For #1 Contender Tournament Ahead of Full Gear

It was previously announced that AEW will be holding a #1 contenders tournament for the World title, with eight men battling over the next few weeks. The names announced so far include Kenny Omega, Wardlow, Jungle Boy, Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and Rey Fenix. Two more will be named soon, likely next week.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is to hold four quarterfinal matches on October 21 and two semifinal matches on October 28. This would give them a week and a half to promote the finals, which will be held at Full Gear on November 7.