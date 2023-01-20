wrestling / News
Note On AEW’s Relationship With CM Punk, Still Believed To Be At A Standstill
January 20, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a brief update on the working relationship between CM Punk and AEW, which is believed to still be at a standstill. Those close to Punk believe that Tony Khan has essentially put the former AEW World Champion “on ice.” No ideas have been presented to use him and there’s been no talk about a possible release from his contract.
Either way, Punk is currently still healing from a torn triceps injury he suffered at All Out. Khan will not have to make a decision until Punk is cleared to return.
