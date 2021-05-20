Note On AEW’s Taping Schedule Once Rampage Launches In August

It was reported yesterday that AEW will be launching a new show called ‘Rampage’ on August 13, as part of a new deal with WarnerMedia that will also see AEW move to TBS in 2022. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer answered questions about the move and spoke about what the taping schedule may be like.

He noted that while everything is fluid right now, the current plan is that there will be some live tapings on Fridays but they won’t be a “regular thing.” The Friday before every PPV will be live “for sure”. On non-PPV weeks, most of the episodes will be taped on Wednesdays. Whether this means AEW Dark and Elevation will be shortened or taped on a different night to accommodate Rampage is unknown at this time.