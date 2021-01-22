Note On Aleister Black’s Current Status With WWE

Aleister Black, who was drafted to SmackDown during the most recent WWE Draft, has not wrestled on WWE television since he faced Kevin Owens on the Oct. 12 edition of RAW last year. Fightful Select has more details on his status with the company.

According to Fightful, sources on the SmackDown brand claim that Black has not been backstage since WWE released his wife, Zelina Vega, last November.

Fightful notes that there are no details on if there are any specific issues between Black and WWE, but that those backstage believe that they’re “letting any ill will between the two subside.”

There was previous speculation that Black was a favorite of Paul Heyman on RAW, and that once Heyman was removed from his post, those in charge didn’t have the same view of the former NXT Champion.