Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan.

At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on camera at the event or if NJPW is bringing her in as well. It’s possible she will simply be there to support Banks. If she does show up on camera, it will be her first televised wrestling appearance since the pair walked out of WWE in May.

The two have not been listed on the internal roster in WWE for a while, but are currently still listed on the website.