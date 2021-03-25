wrestling / News

Note On Attendance For Last Night’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

March 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Darby Allin John Silver Sting

Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer reports that last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite had an attendance of 850 people. Of course, that’s with a limited amount of tickets available and socially distanced pods, as always these days. Meltzer described the attendance as “good” going by the current standards.

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

