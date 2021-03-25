wrestling / News
Note On Attendance For Last Night’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer reports that last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite had an attendance of 850 people. Of course, that’s with a limited amount of tickets available and socially distanced pods, as always these days. Meltzer described the attendance as “good” going by the current standards.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On How NXT Officials Feel About Tian Sha Gimmick, Who Is Playing Mei Ying
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over