Note On Attendance For NJPW Dominion This Year

June 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Dominion

NJPW held their annual Dominion event earlier this week, where Shingo Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show had 3,045 paid fans at Osaka-Jo Hall, which wasn’t a sell out even at the limited 5,000 capacity.

The event had been moved from Sunday to Monday after Osaka city officials banned entertainment events on the weekend. This was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

