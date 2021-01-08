wrestling / News
Note On Attendance For This Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping
January 8, 2021
This week’s taping for AEW Dynamite, which included the first night of the New Year’s Smash branded episodes, had 650 paid fans and 120 comps, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is a higher amount than usual, although obviously down from last week.
The Brodie Lee tribute episode had 1,080 fans, with 900 paid and 180 comps. It was likely a large portion of that was for this week’s Omega vs. Fenix match (as the Brodie Lee tribute show was short notice), which was eventually delayed. Omega vs. Fenix was also the likely reason for a larger than usual pandemic crowd.
