Note on Attendance, PPV Buys and Google Search Interest For WWE Clash at the Castle

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the business metrics for WWE Clash at the Castle, including the attendance and PPV buys.

The number announced was said to be legitimate, as WWE said it had 62,296 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. That includes around 49,000 paid. This is short of Wrestlemania, which it seemed like it would break at one point. It is believed they would have sold out (71,500) if the prices were lower.

US PPV buys were said to be around 8,000. WWE shows stream on Peacock so US PPV buys are always lower now. Clash was down from 18,600 for Summerslam and 9,200 for Money in the Bank. It was also an afternoon show on a Saturday, not a prime time show that WWE usually has. Of those who bought the show, 10.48% also bought AEW All Out the next night while 89.52% did not.

The PPV didn’t hit the top 20 Google search rends on Saturday, although it was listed at one point. #20 was 200,000, as it was a busy day because of college football. The UFC show was at #8, beating both Clash and All Out the next night.