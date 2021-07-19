wrestling / News

Note On Backstage Attitude In WWE About Current Momentum

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Finn Balor WWE Smackdown

A new report from WrestleVotes states that there are those in WWE who are feeling good after the recent return to live audiences. In fact, several people backstage in the company feel as though they can keep up their current energy and momentum all the way to Summerslam. That event takes place in Las Vegas on August 21 at Allegiant Stadium. So far, no matches have been announced.

