Note On Backstage Attitude In WWE About Current Momentum

A new report from WrestleVotes states that there are those in WWE who are feeling good after the recent return to live audiences. In fact, several people backstage in the company feel as though they can keep up their current energy and momentum all the way to Summerslam. That event takes place in Las Vegas on August 21 at Allegiant Stadium. So far, no matches have been announced.

Talked to a few sources and it seems as though WWE feels like they can absolutely keep the energy & momentum created so far this past weekend and carry it all the way thru to SummerSlam. If they can, we are looking at an all time PPV event come 8/21. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2021