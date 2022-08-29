wrestling / News
Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
The report says that multiple ideas have “intrigued” those who will make the final call regarding Clash at the Castle this Saturday.
For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead…
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 29, 2022
