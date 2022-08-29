Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.

The report says that multiple ideas have “intrigued” those who will make the final call regarding Clash at the Castle this Saturday.