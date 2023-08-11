wrestling / News
Note On Backstage Dissatisfaction With MMA Rules Match At WWE Summerslam
As previously reported, Shayna Baszler choked out Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam, defeating her in an MMA rules match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was dissatisfaction backstage over the match, which didn’t connect with the audience.
The performers blamed creative for not doing their ideas, while creative blamed them for only doing their ideas. As a result, no one was happy with how the match came off.
