Note On Backstage Plans For New Additions To Team SmackDown For Survivor Series

As previously reported, there is speculation that Rhea Ripley could be joining the WWE main roster soon after losing her NXT Women’s Championship match against Io Shirai. Fightful Select has details on speculation that Ripley could be added to the Survivor Series card.

According to Fightful, despite the potential of her being added as a member of Team SmackDown, the tentative plans were for Bayley and Natalya to join the team.

Fightful also notes that on the men’s side for Team SmackDown, Big E was originally penciled in as the new addition heading into Survivor Series. However, there could be another plan in the works.

The site reports that Otis has been given consideration for joining Team SmackDown alongside Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and King Corbin.