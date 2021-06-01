Note On Backstage Reaction To Jimmy Smith’s WWE RAW Debut

Jimmy Smith made his debut as lead play-by-play announcer on last night’s edition of WWE RAW after former announcer Adnan Virk exited the company. And apparently, there was quite the reaction to Smith’s performance.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, sources within the RAW production team were “absolutely” thrilled with Smith’s debut.

“The RAW production people I’ve spoken with were absolutely thrilled with Jimmy Smith’s performance last night. ‘Tremendous’ & ‘Natural fit’ were two comments concerning his debut,” the account wrote.

Smith had previously worked in MMA prior to serving as an analyst on NXT TakeOver pre-show panels.