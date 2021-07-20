Note On Backstage Reaction To Karrion Kross Losing To Jeff Hardy In WWE RAW Debut

Karrion Kross made his WWE RAW debut against Jeff Hardy on Monday’s show, with the current NXT Champion losing to Hardy in under two minutes. Fightful Select has details on the backstage reaction to WWE’s booking of Kross.

According to Fightful, one talent noted that “it felt like a message was being sent”, though there was no further elaboration as to what that message may be. Also, there was reportedly “significant” frustration from talent regarding how Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Santos Escobar, Oney Lorcan, and others had played a role in helping get Kross over as a dominant star in NXT.

Fightful notes that the general mood from those it spoke to backstage was a “not mad, disappointed” vibe since they felt it represented how NXT was viewed by higher-ups in WWE.

Additionally, the report states that sources mentioned that Kross appeared to be in good spirits backstage despite how things unfolded on RAW.