Note On Backstage Reaction To Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens Angle On SmackDown

Kevin Owens called out Roman Reigns after his match against Jey Uso on last week’s edition of SmackDown, seemingly setting up a feud between the two WWE superstars. Fightful Select has more details on the angle and how it was perceived backstage.

According to Fightful, there was a lot of positive reaction to the segment, with Reigns continuing to receiving high praise for how he’s performed in his angles since he returned at SummerSlam.

However, Reigns wasn’t the only one that those within WWE were pleased with on SmackDown, as Fightful notes that several sources were impressed with Owens’ ability to match Reigns in terms of their promos. It was also pointed out that Owens was able to do that despite having very little creative direction for months on WWE television.

WWE has hyped a segment with Reigns responding to Owens for tonight’s edition of SmackDown.