Note on Backstage Reaction to Sting’s AEW Debut
December 3, 2020 | Posted by
Sting has arrived in AEW, and a new report has details on roster’s reaction to his debut. Fightful Select reports that the initial reaction to the debut was shock and excitement, with no one having heard about it until he was backstage just before his appearance.
That said, while most people were surprised, one member of the roster did say that they’d heard about the signing “for a while” so it was not a complete surprise to absolutely everyone.
As previously reported, Sting is signed to a full-time, multi-year deal with the company.
