Note On Backstage Reaction During WrestleMania 37 Weather Delay, How Promos Were Handled
WrestleMania 37 got off to an interesting start at Raymond James Stadium, with WWE announcing a weather delay to begin Night 1 due to storms in the Tampa area. Fightful Select has more details on how the company handled the unique circumstances.
According to Fightful, some of the talent who cut impromptu promos after the delay was announced did so with “very little instruction or direction” due to the on-the-fly changes. Other talent reportedly approached WWE officials and made their own pitches for promos.
Fightful notes that WWE officials were happy with the response to the delay and how talent were able to handle the situation.
Additionally, while it was teased that some of the matches could take place backstage, Fightful reports that WWE never had any real consideration in doing that.
