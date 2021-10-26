Note On Backstage Reaction To WWE Splitting Up Tag Teams In WWE Draft

Several WWE tag teams were split up in the recent WWE Draft, including Veer and Shanky, T-Bar and Mace, Natalya and Tamina, and Shotzi and Tegan Nox. Fightful Select has the details on some of the decisions that we made, as well as how some talent found out about them.

According to Fightful, when people in the company pushed for several of the teams to remain together, only the duo of AJ Styles and Omos “didn’t fall upon deaf ears” in terms of the decisions that were made in the draft.

Fightful also notes that there were reportedly instances of people asking what the sense was in drafting individuals instead of teams from a storyline standpoint, but they were told “that it wasn’t that important.” When asked if it would be followed up on during the show, those that inquired reportedly were told that it had yet to be determined.

Additionally, the report states that some of the teams that were split up actually found out about through social media.