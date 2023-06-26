Note On Backstage Views Of Vince McMahon Changing Entire WWE Shows

As previously noted, several changes were made to last Friday’s WWE Smackdown, with three advertised matches (LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch, Bayley vs. Shotzi, Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin) pulled from the show entirely. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that this was the work of Vince McMahon, something that a lot of people in WWE weren’t happy with. The matches had been built up with promos and angles for a week and were then removed with no explanation.

It was said that there are “many unhappy people” and Triple H is likely one of them. A source noted neither writers nor Triple H can really say anything, even if they are frustrated, because it’s Vince’s show. However, it seems people backstage are trying to figure out how to get him to stop changing shows the way he does. One person suggested that it wouldn’t be as bad if it were done the day before or two days before, but McMahon makes his changes on the day of the show.