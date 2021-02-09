Note On Bad Bunny Dominating Recent WWE Merchandise Sales

Bad Bunny has made regular appearances on WWE television since the Royal Rumble, and it appears that it is paying off in a big way for both parties. Fightful Select has more details on recent WWE merchandise sales and how Bad Bunny has figured into the equation.

According to Fightful, Bad Bunny held all four of the top WWE merchandise spots at one point last week, with his T-shirt ranking first, third (women’s), and fourth (youth). His pullover ranked second on the charts.

The site reports that the merchandise hit $500,000 in sales to both Bad Bunny and WWE.

Additionally, Fightful notes that the only other person in the top five was Roman Reigns, but his sales did only around 65 percent of the sales of the fourth best seller and less than five percent of the sales of the top seller.

As previously reported, there has been speculation that Bad Bunny could be in a prominent role at WrestleMania, potentially even wrestling a match on the show.