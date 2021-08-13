Note On Becky Lynch’s Training For WWE Return

There has been a lot of speculation as to when Becky Lynch will make her WWE return, as the former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion has not been on WWE programming since announcing she was pregnant on the May 11 edition of RAW last year. Fightful Select has more details on Lynch’s training process for her eventual return.

According to Fightful, sources stated that Lynch was in the ring at Black and Brave Academy training for her return as far back as May, while also training with Seth Rollins as well. Another source noted that Lynch has looked “ring ready” every time she’s performed in-ring drills in front of others.

Fightful also reiterated that sources in WWE aren’t sure when Lynch will actually make her return, though they’re proceeding as if it’ll be sometime this summer. WWE is reportedly being “way more quiet” about this return than many others.

Lynch and Rollins welcomed in their first child, Roux, last December.