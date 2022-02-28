Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Due to Lynch’s absence, the match was reportedly changed to a Triple Threat Match between the three original challengers.

There are no details as to why Lynch did not appear on the show.

Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 38.