wrestling / News
Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event
February 28, 2022 | Posted by
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match.
Due to Lynch’s absence, the match was reportedly changed to a Triple Threat Match between the three original challengers.
There are no details as to why Lynch did not appear on the show.
Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 38.
More Trending Stories
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
- New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania
- Backstage Notes on Last Week’s WWE SmackDown, New Day Edict, WM Match Hype
- Rene Dupree Says Zach Gowen’s Chair Spot With Brock Lesnar Was ‘Punishment’ From WWE