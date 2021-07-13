Note On What Bo Dallas Was Doing In WWE Prior To Release

As previously reported, Bo Dallas was released by WWE on April 15, with reports stating that there had been no creative plans for him despite him being backstage at some of the SmackDown tapings. Fightful Select has more details on Dallas’ status with the company prior to his release.

According to Fightful, Dallas had actually helped the company on “multiple occasions” with testing its camera, lighting, and live event configuration prior to being let go. One of the occasions was reportedly in February, and Wesley Blake, who was also released by WWE in the same round of cuts, came in to help as well.

Prior to his release, Dallas had not worked a WWE match since a house show in November of 2019.

Dallas first signed with WWE back in 2008 as a member of the Florida Championship Wrestling brand before it was eventually rebranded into NXT.