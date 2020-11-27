wrestling / News
Note On Bonuses Given To Talent For Appearing On Survivor Series
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that there were several people in WWE that were set to get flat bonuses before Survivor Series happened. Wrestlers were told they would be given $15,000 bonuses for appearing in a highlighted match on the show. It’s unknown if that means everyone got that amount or if there were other levels. Several WWE contracts are set up to feature TV and WWE Network bonuses.
