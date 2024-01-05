Note on Booking Changes During AEW Continental Classic

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were changes made to the booking of the AEW Continental Classic from what was originally planned.

AEW CEO Tony Khan originally had more time limit draws set for the round robin tournament. However, he listened to the feedback from others in the company and kept it to just one draw. That was for the match between Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

It’s believed that regardless of changes, the plan for the final was always Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley.