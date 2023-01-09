Note On Booking of Daniel Garcia at PWG Battle of Los Angeles

As previously reported, PWG held their Battle of Los Angeles tournament this past weekend, and last year’s winner Daniel Garcia was eliminated in round one. He lost to Titus Alexander by disqualification. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the disqualification was a way for Garcia to lose without actually dropping a fall.

PWG wanted Alexander to win, partially because of the surprise they had planned for night two. That involved the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, including Chris Jericho, to back up Garcia. However, that meant Garcia couldn’t be in the tournament. AEW reportedly did not want a clean pin so it was turned into a DQ.