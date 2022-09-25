Note On Botched Fireball Spot From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select reports that the fireball spot on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown did not go as planned. Scarlett was meant to throw the fireball in Drew McIntyre’s face, but it went over his head instead.

According to the report, the flash paper wasn’t ready for live TV and obviously didn’t catch enough of Drew’s face for him to sell. They got word to Karrion Kross to keep going, and he and McIntyre improvised the rest of the segment. The flash paper was brought with the team that took the company jet to Smackdown and wasn’t picked up locally or brought by the prop team.