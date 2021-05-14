Note On Bray Wyatt’s Current Status In WWE

Bray Wyatt has not been featured regularly on WWE television since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 a little over a month ago. Fightful Select has more details on Wyatt’s absence and his current status in WWE.

According to Fightful, despite rumors of Wyatt dealing with personal issues, talent within WWE have said they are not aware of such a situation. Multiple talent on the roster reportedly stated that he’s been backstage “a handful of times” and seemed fine and not injured, though he hasn’t been at RAW tapings the past few weeks.

Fightful notes that staff and talent who have worked closely with Wyatt believe that he wants to be on TV, but they have not heard of a specific reason for his absence.

Wyatt’s match against Orton at WrestleMania 37 is the only match he’s wrestled in thus far this year.