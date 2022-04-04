Note On Brock Lesnar’s Status For Tonight’s Raw

A new report has an update on whether we’re likely to see Brock Lesnar on Raw tonight. According to Fightful Select, Lesnar is not scheduled for the show and internal plans had him heading back home by this afternoon after he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 night two.

As always, plans can change, but as of the weekend he was not factored into Monday’s plans. Lesnar has been busy by his usual standards for WWE work, having worked six matches in 2022 to days which is the most frequent wrestling for him since early 2018.