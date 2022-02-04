Note on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule Leading Up To Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the schedule for Brock Lesnar leading up to his match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. That match is scheduled to be for the Universal title, although Lesnar is competing for the WWE title at Elimination Chamber to try and make it a champion vs. champion match.

Lesnar is scheduled to work the RAW brand up to Elimination Chamber and then switch to Smackdown to begin the final build with Reigns. He’s advertised for RAW this Monday in Indianapolis and on February 21 in Columbia, South Carolina. That is actually the RAW after Elimination Chamber, but after that he’s set to go to Smackdown starting February 25 in Hershey, PA. He’s also advertised for the Madison Square Garden live event on March 5 and the March 11 Smackdown in Birmingham.