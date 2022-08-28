wrestling / News
Note On Butch’s Wrestling Attire at Last Night’s Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)
August 27, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE taped a new episode of Smackdown in Detroit last night, which is set to air next week. The show features Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Fan accounts on social media noted that Butch was wearing his old Pete Dunne gear.
Butch has Pete Dunne gear!! HE’S BACK❗️ #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LfBhRTzVvz
— PSG NEWS ONLY (@PSGNEWSONLYY) August 27, 2022
