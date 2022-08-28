wrestling / News

Note On Butch’s Wrestling Attire at Last Night’s Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sheamus Ridge Holland Butch WrestleMania 38, Brawling Brutes Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE taped a new episode of Smackdown in Detroit last night, which is set to air next week. The show features Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Fan accounts on social media noted that Butch was wearing his old Pete Dunne gear.

Butch, Smackdown

