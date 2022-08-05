Note On Changes Made To Last Week’s RAW in Madison Square Garden

As previously reported, last week’s episode of RAW, from Madison Square Garden, was mostly written before Vince McMahon left WWE. However there were still changes made, although it was due to time.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that an in-ring promo before the match between Drew McIntyre and Theory was cut because the opening segment with Roman Reigns ran long. Because of the change due to time, the match was called in the ring instead of planned.

Other than some key spots with certain top stars, WWE is now allowing more talent to improvise more in their matches. The match between McIntyre and Sheamus on Smackdown was also given a lot of freedom, except for the key spots and run-ins that were planned ahead of time.