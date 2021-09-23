Note On Changes Made To Monday’s WWE RAW Main Event

This past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW featured an advertised match between The Bloodline and the New Day, however it also featured an extra match as Roman Reigns defeated Big E and Bobby Lashley. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the six-man tag team match was originally set to the be the show’s main event.

However, house shows over the past weekend ran matches between Reigns, E and Lashley, and the matches were said to be “very good”, so this convinced Vince McMahon to run it on RAW. McMahon made the call around noon on Monday to make the change, thinking that the six-man could set up the triple threat and bring in the strongest ratings possible.