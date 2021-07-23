wrestling / News

Note On Character Direction For Rhea Ripley In WWE After Money in the Bank

July 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhea Ripley Raw

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following her loss to Charlotte Flair at WWE Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley is now listed internally as a face for the company. She had previously been on the heel side in her feud with Flair.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhea Ripley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading