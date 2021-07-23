wrestling / News
Note On Character Direction For Rhea Ripley In WWE After Money in the Bank
July 23, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following her loss to Charlotte Flair at WWE Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley is now listed internally as a face for the company. She had previously been on the heel side in her feud with Flair.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H on WWE Taking a ‘Hard Look’ on How to Get More Fans to Watch NXT
- Backstage Rumor on ROH Having Talks With CM Punk on In-Ring Return in January 2020
- Booker T Says He’s Not Surprised by Daniel Bryan Going to AEW, Explains How Times Have Changed
- Backstage Update on The Rock Appearing at Survivor Series 2021, Plans for Build to WM 38