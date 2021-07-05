wrestling / News
Note On Charlotte Flair ‘Medical Update’ Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW
July 5, 2021 | Posted by
As previously noted, Charlotte Flair is set to give a ‘medical update’ tonight on RAW after she was attacked by Rhea Ripley last week. Fightful Select reports that in spite of speculation about her personal life on social media, the update is just an angle for tonight’s show and nothing more, according to WWE sources.
