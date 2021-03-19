wrestling / News
Note On Charlotte Flair Reportedly Wanting Angle With Andrade
March 19, 2021 | Posted by
As noted earlier this week, Andrade confirmed rumors that he asked for his release from the WWE, which the company did not grant. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Charlotte Flair, who is engaged to Andrade, pushed to work an angle with him in WWE in order to get on TV, but it was turned down. Andrade has not been used on WWE TV since October and went undrafted in the WWE Draft.
