Note On Charlotte Flair’s Status For Tonight’s RAW

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair has been out of action after announcing that she recently tested positive for COVID-19. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on her potential return to the ring.

According to Johnson, Flair is backstage for tonight’s edition of RAW, though there’s no confirmation on whether she’ll be involved on the show.

Johnson had previously reported that there had been some discussion of having Flair appear on last week’s edition of SmackDown, but that didn’t happen.

Should Flair indeed make her return on RAW, it’s unknown what role she could play leading into WrestleMania 37, with Asuka set to defend the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at the event.