Note On Charlotte Flair’s Status For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

There has been lots of speculation regarding Charlotte Flair’s future with WWE after the rumored incident between she and Becky Lynch on last week’s edition of SmackDown. While her long-term status with the company is unknown, Mike Johnson of PWInsider does have an answer on the short-term status of the current SmackDown Women’s Champion.

According to Johnson, Flair is indeed at tonight’s SmackDown tapings, which are set to take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Johnson also notes that Flair is currently slated to wrestle in the first hour of the show, barring any last-minute script changes by Vince McMahon.

As previously noted, Fightful reported that Flair was pulled from her WWE media appearances this week.