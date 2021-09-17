wrestling / News
Note On Chavo Guerrero’s Status With AEW After Rampage Angle
September 17, 2021 | Posted by
On last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Chavo Guerrero helped Andrade el Idolo defeat PAC, only for Andrade to turn on him because he didn’t need the help. After that, Chavo got superkicked by the Lucha Brothers and put in PAC’s submission.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this was done to write Chavo off of television. Guerrero is the wrestling coordinator for the NBC series Young Rock, which is currently shooting its second season.
When the idea came up to pair Chavo with Andrade, Tony Khan made an agreement that would see Guerrero work through All Out, and then they would blow off the character. He’s expected to return once filming has completed.
