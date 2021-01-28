wrestling / News
Note On Chris Jericho’s Lionsault From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
January 28, 2021
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho hit a Lionsault to finish his tag match with MJF against the Varsity Blondes. This comes after a match the week before in which Jericho almost botched the Lionsault, leading to him getting mocked online.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that tonight’s episode was taped last Thursday, which was before a lot of the mocking (including on Jim Cornette’s podcast) happened. It said there were still comments made online last Wednesday and the next day, but the match was taped before the worst of it.
Damn @IAmJericho is just brutal #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Tvbd9mG66t
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 28, 2021
