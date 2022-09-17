Note on Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson Match on AEW Dynamite

– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Chris Jericho was the one who came up with Bryan Danielson getting his ankle hurt and worked over during their AEW World Championship Tournament match last Wednesday on Dynamite.

Meltzer stated that Chris Jericho got the idea for the bout with Bryan Danielson from the 1987 match between Randy Savage and Bet Hart. That it seemed to resemble how Jon Moxley dealt with CM Punk’s previously injured foot at AEW All Out is merely a coincidence. It remains to be seen if they play up the ankle issue in the title match and tournament finals next week at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

Danielson faces Moxley in the finals of the AEW World Title tournament at Dynamite Grand Slam. The event will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The show will be broadcast live on TBS.