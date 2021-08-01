Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW

– As previously reported, there have been rumors pointing to CM Punk signing with AEW at some point. Additionally, Living Colour, the band behind the song “Cult of Personality,” even started following AEW on social media. Previously, Punk used the song as his entrance theme in WWE. According to a report by PWInsider, Punk would be able still use the theme song in AEW if he signs with the promotion.

While WWE did license the song while CM Punk was in the company, Punk has been gone from WWE since 2014. Also, WWE did not have any exclusivity on the song rights in perpetuity. There are reportedly no issues that would prevent AEW from licensing the song for use on AEW programming.