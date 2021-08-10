Note On CM Punk’s Training For Wrestling Return, Reaction From Those Who Have Trained With Him

CM Punk is seemingly set for his official return to pro wrestling in the near future, which is expected to be with AEW. Punk has reportedly been training for his return to the ring, and Fightful Select has more details on the reaction from those who have seen his preparation.

According to Fightful, the reaction to Punk’s training has been promising, with one source stating that the former WWE star looked “completely healthy” compared to the end of his tenure with the company.

Meanwhile, another source noted that Punk was “very good in the ring” to the point that they thought he may have been training in private prior to being in the ring with them. A third source thought Punk was working so well in the ring that it was if as “he’d never left” wrestling.

The expectation is that Punk could make his AEW debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20 at the United Center in Chicago.