Note On When Cody Rhodes Is Expected To Return To AEW Television

Cody Rhodes has not been on AEW television since he lost to Malakai Black in quick fashion on the August 4 edition of Dynamite, but he could be set to make his return in the near future. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net has more details.

According to Haynes, Cody is set to return to AEW “within the month” and that there are “big plans for him” once he’s back on television. Obviously, that will likely include the continued feud with Black.

Since Cody has been away, Black has continued to go after Nightmare Family members, including Arn Anderson, Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes.

Black will square off wit Dustin on this week’s Dynamite in Cincinnati.